Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Announcing an AED5 million contribution, Emirates Islamic Bank joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Emirates Islamic’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. It promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Farid Al Mulla, CEO of Emirates Islamic, stated, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign represents the UAE's commitment to global humanitarian and charitable efforts. By establishing a sustainable endowment to help alleviate the suffering of patients worldwide, the campaign provides hope and access to essential needs, particularly sustainable healthcare.

Al Mulla added, "These campaigns reinforce the UAE's leading role in global philanthropy by providing healthcare to those most in need and empowering vulnerable communities to live with dignity.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).