Emirates Islamic Issues US$750 Million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Emirates Islamic has successfully issued a US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk on 18th March 2025.
The Sukuk attracted a very strong order book in excess of $1.6 billion, resulting in a 2.1 times oversubscription rate. The strong investor demand allowed the Bank to tighten the spread by 30 basis points from initial price thoughts to 95 basis points over 5-Year US Treasuries, equating to a coupon of 5.059 percent per annum.
The issuance was well received by global investors with 80 percent of the Sukuk allocated to regional investors and the remaining 20 percent allocated to international investors.
There was demand from over 100 investors, including a considerable amount of new investors who bought the Bank's Sukuk for the first time, reflecting the increasing name recognition of Emirates Islamic among the global investor community.
Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer at the Bank, said, "This milestone emphasises the increasing recognition of Emirates Islamic among the global investor community.
Islamic Finance continues to see strong growth while delivering increasingly sophisticated products and structures."
Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud to conclude the next Sukuk in the growth journey of Emirates Islamic in line with our vision to be the most innovative Shariah-compliant bank for our counterparties, customers, people, and communities."
Ebrahim Qayed, Head of Treasury and Markets, commented, "The market response to our new Sukuk Issuance has been phenomenal. Concluding two sizable deals of $750 million each in two consecutive years is a testimony of the global market's growing appetite for investment opportunities from Emirates Islamic."
Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Mashreqbank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank were the Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.
Recent Stories
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk2 minutes ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, research17 minutes ago
-
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses announces agenda17 minutes ago
-
Water security national priority for UAE: Suhail Al Mazrouei17 minutes ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome32 minutes ago
-
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareholders for H2 of 20241 hour ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought2 hours ago
-
Tunisian President appoints new Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$75.712 hours ago
-
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament2 hours ago
-
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 20253 hours ago
-
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 hours ago