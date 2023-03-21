UrduPoint.com

Emirates Islamic Launches Cash Back Campaign To Incentivise SME Trade Development In UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade development in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) Emirates Islamic, a prominent Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has launched a cash back campaign called "Trade More, Earn More." The campaign is designed to encourage small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to leverage the bank's trade solutions suite for efficient import and export transactions.

SMEs constitute a significant proportion of the UAE's operational companies, accounting for more than 94 percent of the total, and employing over 86 percent of the private sector workforce. Furthermore, Dubai's SME sector alone contributes approximately 40 percent of the city's GDP. By launching this new business banking campaign, Emirates Islamic demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting the UAE's thriving SME sector. The campaign incentivizes sustainable development and trade, which will play a crucial role in unlocking the full potential of the UAE economy.

The three-month campaign will run from 15th February to 15th May 2023 rewarding business banking customers routing import and export documentation through Emirates Islamic’s trade solutions suite.

Customers will have the opportunity to earn unlimited cash back on successfully processed documentations with the bank.

Commenting on the campaign, Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said, “The UAE's strategic location has reinforced its position as a global logistics and trade hub. With UAE non-oil foreign trade hitting AED2.2 trillion in 2022, we look forward to supporting the economy with a comprehensive set of business banking tools and incentives, while promoting sustainable development in one of the UAE economy’s most crucial sectors, the SME community. Emirates Islamic business banking continues to take innovative strides to ensure that Emirates Islamic retains its role as the UAE’s SME bank of choice.”

