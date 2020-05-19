UrduPoint.com
Emirates Islamic Launches Free International Money Transfers Campaign During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Emirates Islamic launches free international money transfers campaign during pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Emirates Islamic announced the launch of a campaign offering free international transfers for all individual customers during the ongoing situation.

In a statement by the bank on Tuesday, as part of the campaign which runs until 11th August, 2020, customers can transfer funds to more than 150 countries in over 30 currencies via the bank’s mobile App or Online banking platform or through the bank’s operational branches.

To support customers, all bank fees and corresponding network charges will be waived and competitive exchange rates offered providing increased value to customers.

"We are pleased to launch a campaign offering free international money transfers to enable customers to send money safely to their family and loved ones, during this exceptional situation," said Farid Al Mulla, Deputy Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic.

