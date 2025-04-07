Open Menu

Emirates Joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Emirates has joined the Aviation Circularity Consortium (ACC), along with SL Metals, with the aim to unlock the circular economy for aviation.

The airline's participation marks the continued growth of the ACC and reinforces its commitment to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation through high-value circularity following the Consortium's milestone launch of its 2050 Industry Roadmap in November 2024.

Emirates has embedded recycling and circular solutions within its operations as part of its sustainability strategy. From cabin interior upcycling and incorporating more sustainable materials in its products to inflight initiatives and waste reduction programmes, the airline continues to explore innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint.

By joining the ACC, Emirates will contribute to advancing circular aviation innovations, further strengthening the Consortium's collaborative momentum.

SL Metals, a Singapore-based aluminium alloy distributor serving the Asia Pacific and middle East regions, brings valuable expertise in aluminium solutions. The company supplies a comprehensive range of aluminium alloy products for various industries, including aerospace, precision engineering, semiconductors, among others.

SL Metals' participation in the ACC will support ongoing efforts to drive more sustainable supply chain practices and accelerate material circularity in aviation.

Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering & MRO at Emirates Group, said, "Aviation must rethink how materials are used across an aircraft's lifecycle, from production to retirement.

With the number of retired aircraft continuing to grow, the need for sustainable end-of-life solutions is more urgent than ever.

"At Emirates, we are identifying new pathways to extend our fleet's lifespan, and joining the ACC enables us to collaborate on sustainable initiatives that reduce waste, enhance efficiency, and accelerate aviation's transition to a circular economy."

Sam Tan Yee Leong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SL Metals, said, "Aluminium plays a critical role in aviation, as in many other industries, making responsible sourcing and efficient material use essential. Aluminium production also accounts for 3% of global industrial CO2 emissions, making sustainable practices across the supply chain increasingly important.

"SL Metals remains committed to improving sustainability within our own operations while supporting broader industry-wide efforts. Through the ACC, we look forward to advancing best practices in aluminium use and supporting initiatives that shape a more resilient and sustainable aviation supply chain."

Emirates is the second airline to join the ACC, demonstrating the industry's growing recognition that circularity is essential to decarbonisation.

The airline's experience in sustainable fleet management will play a crucial role in addressing the challenge of safely and responsibly handling end-of-life aircraft. At the same time, SL Metals' involvement enhances the Consortium's ability to develop high-impact circular solutions, particularly as the need for critical materials in aviation continues to grow.

Related Topics

Company Same Middle East Mauritanian Ouguiya November From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

6 minutes ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

10 hours ago
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

11 hours ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

14 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

14 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

14 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East