Emirates Launches 3 New Destinations In Asia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Emirates is set to further strengthen its presence across Asia with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen from 1st July 2025.

The airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang on 2nd June and three weekly flights to Siem Reap from 3rd June with both cities connecting via Bangkok.

The addition of Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap, puts Emirates ahead of the curve with the largest and most diversified route network among any non-Asian airline in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 points.

This latest expansion also marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into the Chinese mainland, third destination in Vietnam and second point in Cambodia.

