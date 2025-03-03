Emirates Launches 3 New Destinations In Asia
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Emirates is set to further strengthen its presence across Asia with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen from 1st July 2025.
The airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang on 2nd June and three weekly flights to Siem Reap from 3rd June with both cities connecting via Bangkok.
The addition of Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap, puts Emirates ahead of the curve with the largest and most diversified route network among any non-Asian airline in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 points.
This latest expansion also marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into the Chinese mainland, third destination in Vietnam and second point in Cambodia.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Middle East
-
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme4 minutes ago
-
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia4 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into Nigeria19 minutes ago
-
UAE in Ramadan: A cross-continental giving initiatives reflecting humanitarian compassion34 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic34 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for 19th edition2 hours ago
-
EU asylum requests down by 11% in 20242 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 20252 hours ago
-
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months3 hours ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surgery3 hours ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut3 hours ago
-
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusitis3 hours ago