Emirates Launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Backed by almost four decades’ experience in keeping goods and people moving all over the world, Emirates has launched Emirates Courier Express, an end-to-end delivery solution that is set to redefine the express delivery experience.
To ensure Emirates Courier Express addressed industry-wide challenges, Emirates worked with various global customers to pilot and finesse the product, with the goal to make it as fast, reliable and flexible as possible, before launching to market.
Over the last year, Emirates Courier Express transported several thousands of packages from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa and the UK. The average delivery time is less than 48 hours. Now, Emirates Courier Express is open for business, for businesses.
Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Emirates Courier Express is an evolution in how we move goods across the globe, at speed and at scale. Building on our world-class and well-established infrastructure, and reimagining traditional logistics processes where necessary, this innovative solution does not just meet the Emirates Gold Standard of reliability and excellence but sets a new benchmark for what’s possible.”
Traditionally, cross-border delivery is managed via a global hub-and-spoke model, with a package making multiple stops before arriving at its end destination.
Emirates Courier Express has broken this mould. Just like passengers, packages will travel from origin to destination directly, leveraging the breadth of Emirates’ vast global network and near-unparalleled flight frequencies.
This approach significantly reduces time in transit, reduces package handling and offers Emirates Courier Express customers’ a competitive edge in getting their goods to end users. Direct connectivity is matched with different service levels, ranging from next day urgent delivery to a two-day Premium service, along with a pipeline of innovative new products.
At launch, Emirates Courier Express will be active and available in seven markets, however the potential network growth is unlimited: wherever Emirates flies, Emirates Courier Express can deliver.
Harnessing the fleet of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates Courier Express has access to over 250 all widebody passenger and freighter aircraft to move packages worldwide.
Complemented by a trusted, reliable and integrated cross border network of partners to manage the customs clearance and first and last mile transportation, the solution delivers door-to-door.
