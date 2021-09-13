UrduPoint.com

Emirates Launches First Airline Virtual Reality App In Oculus Store

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Emirates has launched its fully-enclosed Gamechanger First Class Suites, enabling passengers to explore the airline's signature A380 Onboard Lounge, or check out the cabin around their seats from the comfort of their homes, with the airline's award-winning and industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Available on emirates.com to anyone with an internet connection, via the Emirates app, and now on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users, Emirates has taken the next step in its ambition to reach and engage audiences around the world with cutting-edge VR technology.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said, "Emirates aims to provide innovative and outstanding customer experiences whether onboard, on the ground, or in the digital space. In 2018, we were the world's first airline to introduce advanced web VR technology on our digital platforms, offering our customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the fantastic Emirates experience that awaited them before they stepped on board.

We've continued to invest and develop that experience, and today we are delighted to be the first airline to launch a fully-fledged Oculus VR app.

"This initiative expands our global reach and ability to engage with our audiences across digital platforms. It is also particularly relevant right now, as many people have not travelled for a while due to the pandemic, and are seeking inspiration and researching and rediscovering their flight options."

Emirates is working on an updated version featuring its Premium Economy cabin and latest A380 aircraft interiors.

In future developments, Emirates plans to offer customers the ability to explore destinations, select a cabin, and book and pay for their Emirates flight from within the Emirates Oculus VR app.

