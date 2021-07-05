Emirates launches new payment method for purchasing air tickets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Emirates has announced the launch of Emirates Pay, a new account-based payment method for purchasing air tickets, which is available for airline customers in Germany and the UK who are purchasing tickets via emirates.

com.

Emirates is the world’s first airline to launch this payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank.