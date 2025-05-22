Open Menu

Emirates Layers On 46 Additional Flights For Hajj, Eid Al Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Emirates is ramping up its operations for this year’s Hajj season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until 31st May and between 10th and 16th June to support the thousands of pilgrims.

Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations, including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain, to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period.

Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network, like the USA, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Thailand Hajj Kuwait Jeddah Amman Medina Indonesia Bahrain South Africa May June From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

2 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

2 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

2 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates renews commitment to developm ..

United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..

3 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Ita ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ..

ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy ..

ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29

4 minutes ago
 UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Ara ..

UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago
 SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart ..

SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East