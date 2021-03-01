UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Literature Foundation Launches Reading Challenge To Celebrate 'Month Of Reading'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Emirates Literature Foundation launches reading challenge to celebrate 'Month of Reading'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Emirates Literature Foundation has announced the launch of a reading challenge open to everyone in the UAE, in celebration of the Month of Reading. There are two categories, individual and family, and entries can be in either Arabic or English.

To enter, people simply have to read as many books as they can in one month and share the list of books with a one-line review for each. The family category draws on the theme for this year’s Month of Reading, #MyFamilyReads, which focuses on enhancing the parents’ role in instilling a love of reading in children and raising a generation passionate about reading and knowledge. All books recorded in the Family category should be read to or with the same child, but the adults can change.

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said, "The Month of Reading is a wonderful and important initiative. Whilst there is a focus on creating a new generation of readers, we mustn’t forget that adults can play a huge role in shaping children’s attitudes towards books.

"If you read for pleasure yourself and read books regularly with your children, you are very likely to ensure that your offspring become avid readers. We are launching our Reading Challenge to remind people to make time for books in their daily lives. I hope not only parents, but grandparents, aunts and uncles also get involved in the family challenge, because books and the joy they bring should be enjoyed by everyone."

The Foundation is also challenging its own team to step up its reading for the month. The number and the full list of books read by the team will be announced in early April.

March was declared Month of Reading in UAE in 2017 as a way to foster a culture of reading with the aim of creating a knowledge economy. This is the fifth year of the programme, which is managed by the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

Related Topics

UAE Same Reading April 2017 Family All Share Arab Love

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman of PTI takes oath as MNA

1 second ago

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid cases ..

2 seconds ago

Europe to Spend $240Mln on COVID-19 New Variant Di ..

4 seconds ago

UN Chief Urges Donors to Give 'Generously' to Meet ..

5 seconds ago

Ring Road Project; Interested companies can submit ..

4 minutes ago

Sarhadi calls for launching Peshawar-Karachi cargo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.