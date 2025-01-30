Emirates Literature Foundation, MBRSC announce 'Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Literature Foundation, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, has announced the launch of the MBRSC Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi.

The award aims to inspire a new generation of science fiction writers in the UAE, offering a platform for emerging talent to showcase their creativity.

Open to participants aged 16 to 30, the award invites original short story submissions in English or Arabic, with word counts between 1,500 and 5,000. The submission deadline is 16th November 2025.

The award was announced today at a press conference during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025. The event was attended by Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; Isobel Abulhoul OBE, Founder, Advisor, and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Trustee of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library; and Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing.

The submitted stories will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including a renowned science fiction author, based on originality, creativity, scientific accuracy, narrative strength, character development, and overall literary merit.

Winners will be announced at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2026 and will receive a commemorative plaque. They will also gain access to exclusive creative writing workshops, attend Festival sessions, and have their winning entries published in an anthology set to launch at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2027.

Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi said, “Science fiction has always had the unique ability to go beyond the impossible and inspired humanity to create and explore worlds that can be a reality in the future. The MBRSC Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi encourages our youth to delve into these very possibilities of space and science, allowing them to craft stories that challenge perceptions and inspire innovation. We hope that through this award, young writers will not only imagine the future but also inspire real-world advancements in space exploration and technology.

”

Salem AlMarri said, “Inspiring the next generation and fostering their imagination is at the core of innovation and progress and is the foundation of our work in space exploration. Through the MBRSC Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi, we aim to empower young creators and thinkers to shape a future rooted in innovation and scientific advancement in space exploration. Through our partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation, we seek to create a nurturing environment that supports creativity and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to enabling youth to actively contribute to our journey beyond the stars.”

Isobel Abulhoul said, “Our continued collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre presents a unique opportunity for young people living in the UAE to engage with the exciting world of science fiction. We believe this initiative will provide a springboard for emerging literary talent and inspire a deeper appreciation for science, technology, and innovation. Many groundbreaking ideas once imagined in science fiction have become reality within decades. Perhaps one of the winning stories will spark the next great scientific breakthrough.”

Ahlam Bolooki said, “I’ve always believed that the heart of Arab culture lies in honouring our rich traditions while envisioning the future of our society. For centuries, this region has been a cradle of groundbreaking achievements in science and mathematics, shaping the world as we know it today. From Al-Khwarizmi to Ibn Al-Haytham, Arab scholars and explorers have always been at the forefront of discovery.”

She added, “The MBRSC Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi opens new doors for authors to explore, innovate, and leave their mark on the region’s sci-fi landscape. It offers them a chance to lead the way in this genre, shaping its future and inspiring generations. It underscores that the pursuit of discovery -- whether in space, science, or storytelling – is deeply rooted in our identity.”