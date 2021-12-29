UrduPoint.com

Emirates LitFest Releases Top Recommendations For Book Club For New Year

December 29, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The Emirates Literature Foundation has published its top list of books for book clubs, from the critics’ choices to readers’ favourites. All books on the list are guaranteed to spark conversations, stimulate debate and share new perspectives on the world around us.

"Planning one of the world’s greatest literary festivals is like choosing books for a book club, hundreds of times. We are always looking for authors and conversations that will entertain, intrigue, and make us question the world around us. All the books on this list will do this and more, and best of all, once you have read the books you can come to meet the authors at the Emirates LitFest in February," said Ahlam Bolooki, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

The creation of the list involved members of the Foundation team proposing and voting for the final books, which could be of any genre as long as they prompted new discussions and ideas.

First on the list came Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold, with his unique and moving time-travelling drama playing out in a small coffee shop in Tokyo. Along with carefully brewed coffee, it offers the chance to travel back in time, but only within the confines of the café’. Other Names on the list include David Grossman, Brit Bennett, Stephen Graham Jones, Felicia Yap, and Polly Philips.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Festival will comply with all current COVID-19 regulations, and visitors will be asked to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR taken within the previous 72 hours.

