Emirates, Maldives' Ministry Of Tourism Sign MoU At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Emirates has reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with the Maldives by extending a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism earlier this week.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, met Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean at Emirates, and Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism of the Maldives, and Thoyyib Mohamed, CEO and Managing Director, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

Khoory said, "Maldives is a very integral market in Emirates' network and we are very pleased to be renewing our commitment to the island-nation today. Emirates has proudly served the country for more than 34 years and we look forward to continue strengthening our long-standing partnership, and to boosting the country's trade and tourism industry."

For his part, Dr. Mausoom said, "With over 1,000 flights and visits from 170,000 passenger arrivals to the Maldives this year, Emirates Airline continues to be a very important partner in Maldives Tourism success story.

Ministry of Tourism is confident that this tri-party MoU between Emirates Airline, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation MMPRC and the Ministry, will connect the Maldives better with UAE and the world, support tourism development and promote tourism."

Thoyyib Mohamed, CEO and Managing Director, Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation, said: "Our relationship with Emirates Airline is one that spans over three decades. A great deal of the success of the Maldives tourism industry can be attributed to the long-lasting and fruitful relations we have with airlines - and Emirates is no exception."

The agreement reaffirms the airline's commitment to the island-nation and outlines key initiatives to continue supporting the country's tourism recovery. Since January 2021, the airline has operated the highest number of passenger flights to the Maldives, connecting 170,000 passengers to the country, from more than 100 destinations including the top markets, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Germany, United States of America, and Czech Republic.

