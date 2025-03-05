Open Menu

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority Forge Partnership To Enhance Inbound Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:15 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Emirates airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malta Tourism Authority to bolster inbound tourism through collaborative marketing efforts.

The MoU was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates' Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (West) Europe and Americas, and Carlo Micallef, Chief Executive Officer of Malta Tourism Authority, during ITB Berlin, Germany's premier travel trade exhibition.

Under this strategic alliance, Emirates will leverage its expansive global network to promote Malta as a premier leisure destination. Key initiatives will include organising media familiarisation trips from key target markets to showcase Malta's unique appeal as a Mediterranean gateway.

The two entities will further explore joint advertising campaigns and collaborations with tour operators and travel agents to develop compelling promotional packages.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, "Malta has been a key destination in our European network for over two decades, and we've witnessed its growing popularity as a sought-after leisure gateway over the years. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malta's tourism industry by leveraging our global reach to further boost inbound travel."

Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Hon. Ian Borg said that this agreement will continue strengthening the long-standing collaboration between Malta and Emirates, while reaching out to more travellers.

To date, the airline has transported over 1.2 million passengers between Dubai and Malta.

