Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority Forge Partnership To Enhance Inbound Tourism
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:15 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Emirates airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malta Tourism Authority to bolster inbound tourism through collaborative marketing efforts.
The MoU was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates' Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (West) Europe and Americas, and Carlo Micallef, Chief Executive Officer of Malta Tourism Authority, during ITB Berlin, Germany's premier travel trade exhibition.
Under this strategic alliance, Emirates will leverage its expansive global network to promote Malta as a premier leisure destination. Key initiatives will include organising media familiarisation trips from key target markets to showcase Malta's unique appeal as a Mediterranean gateway.
The two entities will further explore joint advertising campaigns and collaborations with tour operators and travel agents to develop compelling promotional packages.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, "Malta has been a key destination in our European network for over two decades, and we've witnessed its growing popularity as a sought-after leisure gateway over the years. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malta's tourism industry by leveraging our global reach to further boost inbound travel."
Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Hon. Ian Borg said that this agreement will continue strengthening the long-standing collaboration between Malta and Emirates, while reaching out to more travellers.
To date, the airline has transported over 1.2 million passengers between Dubai and Malta.
Recent Stories
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism6 minutes ago
-
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines21 minutes ago
-
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations51 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police Iftar Cannon supports Fathers’ Endowment Campaign throughout Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched1 hour ago
-
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan2 hours ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain2 hours ago
-
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry2 hours ago
-
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut2 hours ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority3 hours ago