Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre hosts BIMCO Bunker Terms seminar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC, has continued to engage with various firms to provide a platform that brings attention to regulatory trends and law-related discussions specific to the maritime industry.

In hosting the ‘BIMCO’s Bunker Terms 2019’ seminar, the Centre has ensured that stakeholders learn more about risk management specific to contracts that are tied to the changes in regulations applicable to the IMO’s 2020 Sulphur Cap.

In an announcement followed by the IMO’s regulation capping the global fuel sulphur limit at 0.50 percent being enforced from 1st January 2020, the bunker fuel supply and availability landscape will undoubtedly change and as a result impact the shipping industry.

Presented by Erik Jensby, Head of Membership and business Development at BIMCO, the objective was to ensure that parties pay attention to terms that work for the purchase and supply of marine fuels to ships when the 0.5 percent Sulphur Cap takes effect. The seminar further shed some light on the transition of fuels specific to 'Time Charter Parties' that are in place and will overlap the Sulphur Cap application date.

"EMAC is well tuned into maritime and the overall focus on environmental sustainability. Hosting BIMCO for a seminar on a very relevant matter, is yet another way that EMAC is able to add value to maritime stakeholders in the region who may seek alternative dispute resolution support in future," said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, EMAC Acting Chairman and Secretary-General.

"The shipping industry is in need of contractual clarity and standard contracts and clauses to assist in a period of big change for the shipping community," said Jensby of BIMCO. "We are delighted that EMAC has provided BIMCO with support to make our presentation in Dubai."

BIMCO is the largest of the international shipping associations representing shipowners; its membership controls around 65 percent of the world’s tonnage and it has members in more than 120 countries, including managers, brokers and agents.