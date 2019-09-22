Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates in UAE Maritime Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC, is playing an integral part in the UAE Maritime Week 2019, starting with participation at the Dubai Maritime Summit on 22nd September, 2019. The EMAC will also participate at the Seatrade Offshore Marine and Workboats and Shiptech middle East Conferences, from 23rd-24th September, said an EMAC press release issued on Sunday.

As part of the week, EMAC will engage with commercial, legal, offshore energy, and insurance stakeholders by speaking at and sponsoring the second edition of the Dubai Marine Insurance Conference, DMIC, on the Queen Elizabeth 2 on 24th September, 2019, .

"We started our journey three years ago with the intent of providing excellence in arbitration and mediation for the maritime sector. We have set out to make a viable contribution in the industry to establish EMAC as a preferred seat for maritime arbitration in the region," said Majid Obaid Bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General of EMAC.

EMAC will follow the insurance discussions by working with The City Law school - one of London's major law schools - at the Dubai Maritime Law Conference on 25th September, providing a further opportunity to gain valuable insights into the emerging challenges and developments in international maritime law in the region and globally.

Professor Jason Chuah, Professor of Commercial and Maritime Law and Head of Department, The City Law School, said, "The City Law School takes pride in its illustrious history of providing quality maritime legal education and training. To respond to the growing demand for specialised legal services in the UAE, a leading maritime hub in the region, The City Law School introduced last year an LLM Maritime Law, the first postgraduate qualification of its kind in the Gulf.

"Our participation in regional industry events is a valuable opportunity to hear a range of fascinating perspectives from thought leaders in the shipping industry and beyond. We are therefore excited to partner with EMAC in holding this important conference in the UAE," he added.