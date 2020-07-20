Emirates Mars Mission’s Control Room receives first signal from Hope Probe

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said the Emirates Mars Mission’s Control Room in Dubai’s Al Khawaneej already received the first signal from Hope Probe which took off to the space at 01:58 a.m. today.

A two-way communication has been established and the ground segment received and communicated the first signals with the Hope Prob at 3.10 a.m. (UAE Time), namely over one hour following the launch aboard a Mitsubishi H-IIA rocket in the first mission to the red planet by any West Asian, Arab or Muslim majority country, the two entities said in a statement.

A news conference will be held on Monday at 1.00 p.m. to announce the details of the historic mission.

In moments that made history, the Emirates Mars Mission team participated in the first Arabic countdown from Japan. The countdown that ushered a new era for Arab space exploration.

The first Arab interplanetary space blasted into sky as planned at 01:58 a.

m. Monday, beginning its epic journey to Mars, a landmark moment for the Arab world as UAE makes history.

Hope Probe, or Al Amal in Arabic, lifted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre and in about 200 days from now, the spacecraft will reach Mars orbit and begin its mission to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere.

In the first 30 days, the team at the control room will take round-the-clock shifts to control the probe and record its first transmission. The control room will receive data once the probe is released from the rocket and the two solar panels will be deployed to charge the spacecraft’s on-board batteries.

The Hope probe’s liftoff to Mars is the outcome of a six-year journey of 200 Emirati engineers and researchers coming together to build the Arab world’s first spacecraft. Along the way, the Emirates Mars Mission helped develop 200 new science technologies and build 66 parts of the probe in the UAE.