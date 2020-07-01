Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe is a momentous achievement for UAE, region: Ahmed Belhoul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe is a momentous achievement not only for the UAE but for the entire region, said Dr. Ahmed Belhoul, Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

"The Arab world is anticipating the historic launch of the Hope Probe to Mars as a momentous scientific achievement that the UAE dedicates to the region. The probe is the outcome of the UAE’s long-term investment in space technologies, the first interplanetary mission of its kind in the Gulf region and the most advanced in the Arab world. Developing sustainable growth and the country’s capability has been an integral part of space investment through projects and programmes that seek to integrate space science and related technologies as part of continuous scientific progress. The goal is to apply the outcomes of landmark discoveries through space science investments to advance daily life in parallel with the space exploration projects and programmes," Dr. Belhoul stated.

Belhoul added, "EMM is a trailblazing, bold and ambitious undertaking to conquer new frontiers in space, gain novel insights and deepen our knowledge of Mars. This development of capability across the space sector is not only home-grown but will encompass the Arab world."

He noted that behind the Arab achievement is a wise leadership with a futuristic outlook represented in the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"Our leadership translated the Founder Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision of reaching space into a strategy with policies, programmes and projects, equipping young engineers, scientists and experts with the skills required to make it a reality. The leaders made every national citizen a part of this vision, enabling them to relate to every achievement in the country on a personal level."

Belhoul stressed that the UAE continues to invest in the space sector. "The space exploration programme is witnessing remarkable growth and is currently the largest across the region. There are more than 50 entities and establishments in the space sector with over 3,000 employees and regional and international partnerships with leading institutions in the space industry."

"The coming phase will see further programmes and projects that will reinforce the UAE’s established presence in the space sector on par with advanced space nations globally," he added.