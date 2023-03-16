UrduPoint.com

Emirates Metrology Institute Announces 2022 Performance Report

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The Emirates Metrology Institute of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has implemented 622 calibration measurement services for both the government and the private sector customers across the country and the region in 2022 in line with the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) database.

Releasing the 2022 annual performance report of the Institute, the national reference entity for metrology in the UAE, QCC said it has been instrumental through its laboratories in expanding calibration services for measurement instruments, competency tests, inter-comparison programmes, and technical training in metrology, consultation, research and technical studies.

The Institute in its operations have also been able to span its services to GCC and Arab countries in the region to support Gulf standards by raising the efficiency of the metrological systems.

The annual report said that last year the Institute obtained accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) in accordance with ISO 17025, covering most of the calibration services it provides to its clients.

Through its services, the Institute was instrumental in making the UAE the first country in the Gulf region to publish measurement and calibration capabilities on the BIPM database, which is considered as the first step to facilitate international acceptance of national industries.

Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute, said the Institute has made a noticeable, positive and direct impact on various economic and vital sectors of the country, including the industrial sector, by reducing the cost and time taken for services, facilitating international acceptance of the UAE national industries and improving the country's production capacity.

He said that the Institute now represents the UAE in the Mutual Recognition Arrangement of national standards in the BIPM’s CIPM-MRA and in regional and international gatherings such as the Asia Pacific Metrology Programme (APMP), the Gulf Metrology Association (GULFMET), the Joint Committee of the Regional Metrology Organisations and the BIPM (JCRB), and others.

Al Muhairi said, "Due to the high accuracy of measurement standards and its superior expertise, the Institute is considered the reference laboratory in inter-comparison programs in calibration, and is recognized by the UAE National Accreditation System (ENAS) and the EIAC."

He added that the Institute through its laboratories of mass, density, volume, flow, dimensions, angles, temperature, humidity, force, pressure, torque, electricity, time, frequency and energy, has achieved self-sufficiency for QCC in measurement and calibration services, benefiting the Central Testing Laboratory units and consumer services such as legal metrology.

