Emirates Metrology Institute gains international recognition for its measurement and calibration capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Emirates Metrology Institute, EMI, has added another feather to its cap by gaining international recognition from the Joint Committee for Regional Bodies, JCRB, of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, BIPM, for its Calibration and Measurement Capability, CMCs, in the area of Time and Frequency, which has now been published at BIPM's key comparison database.

The institute gained recognition after all Regional Metrology Organisations, RMOs, from six different geographical regions voted for EMI Capabilities.

Commenting on the occasion, Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of EMI, said, "Today’s achievement in which the UAE capabilities were recognised by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures comes to complement what the country has started five years ago when it joined the Metre Convention and signed mutual recognition agreements (CIPM MRA) with BIPM."

"Such a huge development will not only help to pave the way for the local industry to enter the markets of developed industrial countries but will also serve as an incentive for local industries to compete internationally across global markets," Al Muhairi added.

The UAE joined the Metre Convention and became a Member State at BIPM in 2015, which was later followed by the signing of a mutual recognition arrangement known as CIPM MRA in 2016.

As per CIPM MRA, the calibration certificates issued by the EMI will be accepted by all member states especially developed industrial countries which as a result will boost the acceptance of UAE products in the international market and enhance the UAE's industrial position across the globe.

The UAE is the first member state in the Gulf Association for Metrology, GULFMET, to obtain the JCRB of BIPM's recognition for its measurement and calibration capabilities, which paves the way for the GULFMET to obtain full recognition as a Regional Metrology Organisation, RMO, by JCRB. The GULFMET includes 7 member states and 5 associate members.

The CMCs recognition process passes through several stages, starting by submitting an application for quality and technical competencies to the heads of the relevant technical committee as well as quality management committee chairpersons in the Asia Pacific Metrology Programme, APMP, in order for them to assess the EMI quality and measurement and calibration capabilities, ensure all criteria sated by APMP are met, and submit a vote.

EMI has received many congratulations from several international bodies, including the APMP, the Inter-American Metrology System and the European Association of National Metrology Institutes, on the achievement.