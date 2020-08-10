Emirates Metrology Institute guarantees financial surplus in various sectors of AED6 billion over 10 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute, EMI, stated that the institute’s accreditation as a national standards institute will guarantee financial surplus in various sectors in the UAE, such as energy, transport, telecommunications, defence, oil and gas, health, manufacturing and nuclear energy, of around AED6 million over the next ten years.

He added that the institute offers 112 local and international metrology services, which will facilitate the provision of high-quality standards services.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Muhairi said that the institute’s accreditation took place in coordination with the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC.

Emirati human resources account for 85 percent of the institute’s employees and provide over 112 services to its strategic partners from the public and private sectors in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries, he further added, noting that the institute has issued 3,563 calibration certificates and 97 technical consultations, and organised 75 training course and 334 comparisons.

EMI, part of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, provides its stakeholders, internationally recognised reference measurements with the degree of accuracy required to support the objectives set-out in "UAE 2021 Vision" and "Abu Dhabi 2030 Economic Vision." It also maintains the national measurement standards and provides the necessary advice and support to the government, industry, commerce and the public on metrological issues including calibration, consultancy and inter-laboratory comparison services.