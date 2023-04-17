Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and gifted students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) The Emirates National Schools has announced the launch of a scholarship programme for high-achieving and gifted students, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The step aligns with the Emirates National Schools' efforts to encourage academic excellence, foster talent, and promote creativity and innovation.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Hemeiri, Secretary-General of the Ministry of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates National Schools, said that the launch of the scholarship programme is an embodiment of the UAE leadership's approach to supporting creatives and high-achieving students and investing in their education.

It is also an implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's directives to support the development of Emirati nationals and boost their ability to excel in their lives and careers.

Shawn Dilly, Director-General of Emirates National Schools, explained that the programme is open to students in Grades 6 to 12, who have shown exceptional performance in their academic work and possess unique talents, with the aim of supporting such students.

With a total 100 scholarships offered to students starting school year 2023/2024, the scholarship will cover 25 to 100 percent of the school tuition fee, with the beneficiaries to be selected as per a set of criteria across two categories. The 'Academic Merit' category will go to high-performing students for achievements, such as obtaining a high GPA, participating in extracurricular activities, and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, while the ‘Exceptional Talents and Skills’ category will go to students with unique talents and skills and remarkable achievements across science and technology, arts and sports.