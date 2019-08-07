UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Nature-WWF Urges Businesses To Protect UAE’s Water Resources

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Emirates Nature-WWF urges businesses to protect UAE’s water resources

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Emirates Nature-WWF has called on all businesses in the UAE to monitor their water consumption and support the preservation of natural resources by implementing the simple Alliance of Water Stewardship "how-to" guide on sustainability in the workplace.

The guide outlines the core elements that make up a strong and measurable water-saving strategy that can reap meaningful benefits for the nation.

By developing a water stewardship strategy that takes into consideration the role of water within an organisation, businesses can audit their current usage and develop a plan of action to manage water sustainably and responsibly.

In the UAE, water-saving efforts can pay off financially in as little as 1.5 years, and the five-step framework, developed by the Alliance of Water Stewardship, begins with the assessment of current water usage either through self-assessment or third-party auditing, followed by the development of an overarching goal and a tailored plan of action.

To ensure that the results are documented, the framework recommends measuring progress periodically and evaluating the performance, in addition to sharing efforts, results and lesson internally in the organisation.

Organisations stand to reduce their environmental footprint, safeguard local sources of water, increase operational efficiency, minimise operating costs and mitigate future water supply risks.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, "Reducing the business footprint allows you to strengthen your corporate reputation amongst customers and colleagues while measuring and documenting water savings allow you to serve as a model for other organisations in the country."

While a lack of resources, time, knowledge and dedicated water management staff can make it harder to get started, 10 percent savings can be achieved simply by engaging employees in energy and water conservation practices.

The process of measuring and documenting water-saving initiatives is of vital importance and can be completed through another simple process, which includes drafting a situation analysis that captures the background of the organisation’s actions and providing an understanding of the breadth of their water-saving initiatives.

The next step suggests that the report should ideally begin with a baseline that reports the entity’s progress against key indicators. To ensure maximum efficiency for the coming years and to serve as a model for other organisations, the framework recommends capturing the key lessons learned.

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Guide Progress Alliance All

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

6 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

21 minutes ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Infrastructure Deve ..

1 hour ago

Thar Foundation to donate 100k saplings to Sindh F ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.