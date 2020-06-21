UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates NBD Capital Successfully Closes IsDB’s Landmark US$1.5 Billion Sustainability Sukuk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Emirates NBD Capital successfully closes IsDB’s landmark US$1.5 billion Sustainability Sukuk

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Emirates NBD Capital Limited, the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD, announced that it has successfully closed Islamic Development Bank, IsDB’s first ever USD Sustainability Sukuk.

The bank acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner for the landmark transaction by IsDB, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody’s/S&P/Fitch (each with stable outlook) The US$1.5 billion, five-year Sukuk is testament to IsDB’s long-standing commitment to prioritising the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in accordance with the specific development needs of its 57 Member Countries, MCs.

As demonstration of this commitment, IsDB became the first AAA-rated institution (as well as first middle East based SSA) to issue a Green Sukuk in November 2019.

The proceeds of the Sustainability Sukuk issuance will be allocated in line with IsDB’s Sustainable Finance Framework (under the Social Projects Category), to assist IsDB Member Countries in tackling the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of IsDB’s US$2.3 billion aid package for its member states, in response to the ongoing global pandemic.

The aid package, titled ‘Respond, Restore, Restart’ will support recipient countries as they address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on both healthcare systems and the economic impact on SMEs.

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, commented, "Emirates NBD Capital has a long-standing relationship with IsDB and we are pleased to support this landmark Sustainability Sukuk that will support the recovery, growth and future development of communities across the world as they manage the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The transaction also demonstrates Emirates NBD’s growing capabilities in ESG related financing, an area which will only grow in importance and relevance as businesses across the globe seek to maintain their resilience during these challenging times and thrive in the future."

The Sukuk was priced at a spread of 55bps over five-year USD Mid-Swaps for a final coupon of 0.908 percent per annum representing the lowest ever coupon for an IsDB Sukuk and was well subscribed by global investors with 37 percent allocated to Asia, 8 percent to Europe, 53 percent to the Middle East and 2 percent to Others.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Bank Lead Middle East United States Dollars November 2019 Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

1 hour ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.