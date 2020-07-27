UrduPoint.com
Emirates NBD Completes Customer Migration To 'Smart Pass'

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Emirates NBD completes customer migration to 'Smart Pass'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Emirates NBD has completed successful migration of its customer base to the Smart Pass service to support safer digital transactions.

The roll out of Smart Pass is part of the bank’s long-term commitment to safe, secure banking and supports Emirates NBD’s ongoing initiatives to align with global best practices in banking security.

Available on the bank’s Mobile Banking App, Smart Pass is a soft token generator that enables customers to authorise digital transactions using highly secure encryption standards, offering strong two-factor authentication as an added layer of protection beyond just a username and password.

Importantly, Smart Pass enables customers to authorise digital transactions on Emirates NBD Mobile or Online Banking without the need to use an SMS OTP (one-time password) based authorisation, providing protection against potential mobile SIM card swap fraud.

In addition, this helps reduce reliance on local and international telecom operators, making it easier and safer to conduct digital transactions, home or abroad.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, "At Emirates NBD, customer safety is our top priority, and we are constantly developing new ways to make online transactions more secure, convenient and hassle-free. As fraudsters develop increasingly sophisticated means of accessing personal information, solutions such as Smart Pass are critical to help safeguard consumers in a digital age so that they can conduct secure transactions, easily and quickly, from anywhere in the world."

