UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates NBD Delivers Net Profit Of AED 4.1 Billion In H1, 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

Emirates NBD delivers net profit of AED 4.1 billion in H1, 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the region, delivered a net profit of AED 4.1 billion for the first half of 2020.

Net interest income increased 36% y-o-y and non-funded income grew 24% y-o-y with the acquisition of DenizBank in 2019, the bank said in a statement.

Net profit declined 45% y-o-y due to higher impairment charges and the gain on disposal of a stake in Network International not repeated in 2020. Excluding the gain from Network International net profit was down 24 percent, it added.

Total assets at AED 694 billion, up 2 percent from end 2019, and customer loans were at AED 443 billion, up 1 percent from end 2019. Similarly, customer deposits were at AED 461 billion, down 2 percent from end 2019, non-performing loan ratio increased to 5.8 percent and coverage ratio remained strong at 116.9 percent.

Liquidity coverage ratio of 152.

5 percent and advances to deposit ratio of 96.1 percent demonstrate a healthy liquidity position, the bank noted, adding that common equity tier 1 ratio strengthened to 15.3 percent, over 7 percent above minimum requirements.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD, said, "Emirates NBD delivered a net profit of AED 4.1 billion for the first half of 2020 and maintained a strong balance sheet."

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "Throughout these unprecedented times, we have put the safety and well-being of our customers and staff first. We proactively reached out to our customer base and support has now been provided to approximately one-tenth of our customers primarily through the deferral of over eight billion Dirhams of interest and principal for periods of up to six months

Related Topics

Loan Bank Nelson UAE Dirham 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE’s success in launching first Arab probe to M ..

6 minutes ago

Former High Court judge disqualifies BoG member Na ..

7 minutes ago

Realme C11 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC at PKR. ..

13 minutes ago

Steps taken to bring merged tribal distrcts of KP ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

36 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.