Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic contribute AED4 million to Ministry of Education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic have contributed AED4 million to the UAE’s Ministry of education in support of its online and distance learning initiatives launched across all the schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contribution - comprises AED2 million on behalf of Emirates NBD and AED2 million from Emirates Islamic - will help provide laptops to UAE students.

The Ministry of Education stressed that the government and private sector complement each other as they play similar roles that are critical to the development, and contribute to the success of the UAE economy, while benefiting the development, growth and prosperity of the society.

The Ministry commended both for their support, which facilitates the continued uptake of distance learning.

"As a leading local banking Group, Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic are honoured to contribute to the Ministry of Education’s distance learning initiatives. Nothing is more important for us than the health, safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and the community and the development of our future generations," Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD and Chairman of Emirates Islamic, commented.