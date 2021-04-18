UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance Sign Agreement To Ease Bank's Businesses Access To Trade Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance sign agreement to ease bank's businesses access to trade finance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, and Emirates NBD have signed an agreement that will improve the liquidity of UAE exporters and businesses and enhance their global competitiveness.

The agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019 between Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, and Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD. The partnership is in line with the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative as it will boost the confidence of the financial sector to fund UAE companies towards their manufacturing, export and expansion goals.

Following their agreement, Emirates NBD can leverage ECI’s insurance policy to provide credit facilities to UAE businesses. The backing of a federal export credit such as ECI helps the bank reduce any risks that may be associated with credit facilities, while supporting UAE businesses’ cashflow and capabilities to seek or continue their global operations.

This alliance is a positive step for local businesses. Through this partnership with Emirates NBD, ECI can help UAE businesses in strengthening the reach of UAE products and exports internationally, which can lead to more avenues to promote the uniqueness and quality of locally manufactured goods, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in the global marketplace.

Underlining ECI’s commitment in supporting financial establishments in the UAE, Falcioni said, "We are very pleased to support the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which aims to create a sense of pride in locally made products, through this strategic alliance with Emirates NBD. More than 80 per cent of world trade relies on trade finance, mostly of a short-term nature. We are delighted to offer the solutions we have developed for supporting banks’ factoring and supply financing activities, which can be leveraged effectively by the lenders, to offer innovative financial solutions to their clients, whether large companies or SMEs, thereby benefiting the local economy and supporting its continued development."

Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD added, "Emirates NBD is delighted to join hands with ECI to support our nation’s businesses and enhance their competitive strengths. As the UAE looks to build ICV (in-country value), this is a critical time for local manufacturers and exporters looking to enhance their proposition on an international stage. As strategic contributors to the UAE economy, Emirates NBD’s partnership with ECI builds on our long-term commitment to deliver robust financing facilities and support to UAE businesses to boost their trade competitiveness and overall confidence."

Related Topics

World Exports UAE Company Bank Alliance Lead May 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

32 minutes ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.