Emirates NBD, Mastercard introduce exclusive card programmes to power Expo 2020 Dubai experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group has joined hands with Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to create two exclusive new card programmes: Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card.

The limited-edition cards are designed to enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe, while also elevating their time spent in the UAE with memorable and Priceless possibilities to discover year-round. Both cards are underpinned by Mastercard’s secure technology and will be equipped with contactless capabilities for touch-free and seamless transactions.