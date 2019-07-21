UrduPoint.com
Emirates NBD Plans Further Expansion In KSA

Sun 21st July 2019

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Emirates NBD today announced plans for further expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following approval from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, SAMA, to open 20 additional branches in the Kingdom.

The announcement reflects KSA’s growing importance to Dubai’s biggest bank by assets as the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen long-standing strategic and economic ties with the Kingdom.

Emirates NBD currently operates four full-fledged branches across the Kingdom’s key regions with two branches in Riyadh, a branch in Jeddah and in the Eastern province in Khobar, providing a full offering to Saudi-based individual and businesses, including retail, private, business and wholesale banking.

KSA marks the bank’s largest geographical presence outside its significant network in the UAE and Egypt.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, commented, "The leadership of the UAE and KSA have a shared vision aimed at the development of our countries and Emirates NBD is delighted to support their vision through its continued franchise in the Kingdom. Our imminent expansion plans reflect our commitment to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030. We are grateful to receive SAMA’s support as we continue to invest in the Kingdom. We aim to continue to serve and support the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses through our robust and growing presence in the Kingdom."

