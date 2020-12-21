Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automation powered by Automation Anywhere

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has won the award for Best Process Automation Implementation, a top global honour for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Programme, at The Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2020.

The bank received the international commendation for driving customer experience, paperless journeys and process efficiency while mitigating risks using RPA, powered by Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation. It has successfully scaled its automation implementation that is unique in the middle East with over 100 RPA solutions deployed across Retail, Corporate and Compliance functions.

An early mover in banking digitalisation and innovation, investing AED 1 billion over a three-year period to digitalise customer interactions and processes, Emirates NBD implemented agile development by establishing an in-house team of RPA developers, testers, engineers, architects and analysts.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, commented, "We are honoured to receive this international commendation for the implementation of our RPA Programme at The Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2020. In the face of COVID-19, our unwavering dedication and investment in digital transformation has proven the critical significance and strength of innovation in the banking sector. This award marks a great achievement for Emirates NBD's Intelligent Robotic Automation practice, reinforcing the bank's status as a leader in the region as we continue to deliver a superior experience for our customers.

"

Also commenting on the win, Evans Munyuki, Group Chief Digital Officer, Emirates NBD, said, "Automation is part of the fuel for innovation, digital transformation and growth and with the ever changing needs and expectations of both our customers and teams, we have successfully implemented process automation solutions across many of Emirates NBD's operations and business units to enhance the infrastructure which powers the banking experience for our stakeholders. Currently our Intelligent Robotic Automation practice is one of the leaders in the region while considering parameters such as strategic planning, implementation scale, complexity of problems solved and innovative solutions implemented."

"We have introduced industry-first RPA technologies that empower organisations to rapidly start and scale their automation journey. And, are poised to strengthen our focus on Cloud and AI, as our product portfolio continues to grow empowering the workforce of the future by increasing efficiencies in the front office, back office and every office," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President, IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

'The Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards' is a programme designed to recognise annual achievement as well as identify emerging best practice in the implementation of technology in banking operations.