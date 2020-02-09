UrduPoint.com
Emirates NBD Remains UAE’s Top Banking Brand, Valued At US$4.13 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, valued at US$4.13 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Emirates NBD continues to be the UAE’s most valuable banking brand, with a brand valuation of US$4.13 billion, as stated in the latest edition of The Banker's annual brand valuation league table.

The bank also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands, and was ranked second in the middle East and Africa region.

Emirates NBD moved up eight spots from last year to rank 68th worldwide in the Brand Finance Banking 500, a prestigious ranking among the world’s 500 largest banks, conducted by leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, and published in the February edition of The Banker.

"Our steadfast commitment to advancing digital innovation, combined with our customer-first philosophy, community-focused initiatives, and market-leading products and services has helped Emirates NBD cement its standing as a frontrunner in the region’s banking sector. As we prepare for Expo 2020 Dubai this year, we will continue to strengthen our proposition to be the bank of choice for customers, employees and shareholders," said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, Emirates NBD.

Further, YouGov’s daily brand tracking tool, BrandIndex, once again ranked Emirates NBD among the UAE’s 10 most recommended brands.

Emirates NBD delivered a robust set of results in 2019, achieving a record net profit of AED14.5 billion and total assets in excess of AED683 billion. It also marked many milestones over the course of the year, including successfully completing the acquisition of Turkey-based DenizBank in the third quarter of 2019.

On the social responsibility front, Emirates NBD aligned its CSR activities with the Year of Tolerance through continuous efforts to support People of Determination via social, workplace and financial inclusion initiatives. Further, in 2019, the bank’s award-winning Exchanger programme clocked in over 34,000 volunteering hours, with 3,139 active Exchangers and 514 volunteering activities completed.

