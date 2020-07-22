UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates NBD Rings Market-opening Bell To Celebrate Listing Of $750 Million Bond On Nasdaq Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Emirates NBD rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing of $750 million bond on Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, today rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to celebrate the listing of a US$750 million conventional bond.

The capital raised will assist the activities of Emirates NBD. The perpetual bond is callable after six years and pays a coupon of 6.125 percent. The issuance attracted strong international interest with 37 percent of orders coming from Europe, 33 percent from MENA and 30 percent from Asia. The order grew to $2.3 billion, which enabled Emirates NBD to tighten the price to 6.125 percent from the initial 6.5 percent guidance.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, said, "This bond will strengthen the Bank’s capital ratios and will help us provide support to retail and business customers across a wide range of activities. Emirates NBD continues to support for the wise actions of the UAE leadership in promoting the development of the economy of the UAE and the wellbeing of its nationals and residents."

Emirates NBD is further developing its services regionally and internationally in sectors including retail banking and wealth management, corporate and institutional banking, global markets and treasury and Islamic banking.

Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman of Dubai Financial Market, said, "The listing of Emirates NBD’s latest bond underlines the capacity of Dubai’s sophisticated exchange infrastructure to collaborate successfully with leading UAE issuers who wish to raise capital efficiently and competitively to fund their growth and development. This collaboration and strategic alignment promotes further economic activity and wealth creation in the UAE and beyond.

"

Emirates NBD is the largest financial services bond issuer on the exchange with six issuances listed valued at $4.1 billion.

Abdul Wahed Al Fahim, Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "As the region’s international financial exchange, Nasdaq Dubai is strengthening its role as a centre for capital-raising by private and public sector issuers from the UAE, the MENA region and globally. We are committed to enhancing our listing processes and post-listing infrastructure to meet the requirements of private and public sector issuers and investors."

Dubai is the largest venue in the middle East for USD denominated debt listings, with a total value of $84.3 billion.

Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD, said, "The very positive response from international investors to our latest bond issuance demonstrates their confidence in the performance and strategy of Emirates NBD as we further develop our banking services for business and retail customers. Nasdaq Dubai provides our issuance with excellent global visibility and a respected regulatory framework."

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "We are delighted to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Emirates NBD Group by providing further support for its capital raising requirements as its pursues its important services and initiatives. Our robust exchange architecture and the high profile that we provide position Nasdaq Dubai to host a growing number of bond listings from regional and global issuers in coming months and beyond."

Emirates NBD’s latest $750 million bond listed on Nasdaq Dubai on 9th July, 2020.

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Business Europe UAE Dubai Bank Nelson Price Middle East United States Dollars Dubai Financial Market July 2020 Market From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ADQ form joint venture to catalyse UAE’s ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Believes in Potential of Ru ..

52 minutes ago

Sarah Khan shares her wedding pictures with fans

1 hour ago

South Korea seeks joint Moon, Mars explorations wi ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant to Be Launched in 2 ..

52 minutes ago

Australia's Victoria Sees Record 484 COVID-19 Case ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.