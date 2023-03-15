UrduPoint.com

Emirates NBD Securities Offers Trading Account Opening Through DFM Application

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Emirates NBD Securities, the brokerage arm of the Emirates NBD Group, has become the first securities brokerage in the region to offer seamless trading account opening through the Dubai Financial Market (DFM)’s digital onboarding application.

The application provides investors with an additional channel to open a trading account with Emirates NBD Securities, allowing them to rapidly begin investing in IPOs and other securities listed on the exchange.

Through its collaboration with the Emirates NBD Securities, DFM’s Digital Onboarding smartphone application provides investors with an end-to-end digital experience, including the ability to acquire a DFM Investor Number (NIN), a trading account, profile and login credentials, the first steps for investors to begin their trading journey. The application also provides investors with a host of other services on DFM.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “DFM’s digital transformation strategy is gaining further momentum owing to the accelerating pace of onboarding of leading brokerage firms. Our efforts and collaboration with trading members are massively enhancing market accessibility and streamlining investors’ onboarding experience, driving our investor base to above one million investors in 2022.”

Asma Al Hosani, General Manager of Emirates NBD Securities, said, “We are pleased to have worked closely with the DFM on their smartphone application to further facilitate investor access to the stock market amid buoyant activity and a robust pipeline of IPOs.

Our long-standing partnership with DFM and this new milestone in our digital journey reflect our commitment to supporting the growth of capital markets and being at the forefront of innovation."

Emirates NBD Securities became the first securities brokerage in September to launch an end-to-end digital onboarding process on its website, enabling more than 1 million Emirates NBD customers to start trading instantly the DFM. The upgraded platform replaces paper-based processes with a fully digitised brokerage account opening experience, providing investors with rapid access to the DFM.

In three simple steps, users can begin their trading journey and receive their trading account details and DFM NIN within minutes, eliminating the need to print, sign, scan and e-mail documents.

The Group also launched an end-to-end IPO subscription website in March 2022 for individual investors with real-time subscription payment capabilities for UAE investors and wire transfer capabilities for non-UAE investors. The new seamless onboarding process complements this initiative by providing instant access to IPO subscriptions and is part of a strategic collaboration with DFM to enhance investor base.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Dubai Dubai Financial Market March September Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

9 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

9 minutes ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

20 minutes ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

24 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million cash dividend for H2 2022

24 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose term ..

AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire Port, Con ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.