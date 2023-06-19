UrduPoint.com

Emirates NBD Serves Over 17 Million Customers In 13 Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Emirates NBD serves over 17 million customers in 13 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the region, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The landmark occasion also marks the bank’s journey and tremendous progress from a homegrown local bank to a homegrown international bank, employing over 30,000 people across its markets and serving over 17 million customers in 13 countries.

Following the theme of “60 years together”, the bank has a series of festive events planned to mark the historic milestone, aiming to bring together all its stakeholders including employees, customers, the community and shareholders. To commemorate the milestone, the bank has also unveiled a special logo, to be used on all bank communications through the anniversary year.

Emirates NBD has made significant strides over the past six decades, transforming from a local UAE bank to an international banking brand, with a rich legacy and landmark achievements across key pillars.

Commenting on the milestone, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said, “Emirates NBD has played a pivotal role in supporting the growing economic prosperity of the UAE and its communities over the years.

We have demonstrated the strength of our vision and brand to the world, positioning ourselves as a regional leader in global banking innovation. Today, we can proudly say that Emirates NBD is one of the forerunners for the country’s financial services industry.

“We take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his inspiring vision and wise leadership, which has enabled Dubai and the UAE to become a leading player in the global financial services sector. We would also like to thank our loyal and valued shareholders and customers, dedicated employees and the community, who have played a significant role in our continuing success.”

Sheikh Ahmed added, “Looking ahead, leaning on our strategic pillars, Emirates NBD will continue to expand and drive growth in new geographies and maintain our position as the strongest bank in the UAE."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Progress Market All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports ..

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports season in SeaWorld Yas Island

32 minutes ago
 SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

34 minutes ago
 More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

34 minutes ago
 Police operation against illegal arms holders cont ..

Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

34 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

34 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.