(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates NBD held its 18th General Assembly Meeting today, 24 February 2025.

At the General Assembly Meeting, a review of the Group’s performance during 2024 was presented.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Emirates NBD Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “The story of Dubai and the UAE in 2024 is one of relentless ambition and boundless opportunity. Dubai and the UAE had another exceptional year, cementing their position among the leading global hubs for innovation, talent, and investment. Dubai’s GDP grew by 3.2% in 2024 to reach AED 443 billion, driven by the expansion of key sectors, including transport, hospitality, logistics, and financial services.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed added: “A key catalyst in this remarkable growth story is Emirates NBD, which continues to perform and transform, as Dubai’s largest bank and the most profitable financial institution in the region. The Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and position the city among the top three global cities. Emirates NBD is actively driving progress through strategic initiatives that prioritise innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth, solidifying its standing as a critical enabler in Dubai’s vision.”

“Our landmark financial performance has been achieved in harmony with Emirates NBD’s longstanding commitment to responsibility and sustainability.

In 2024, Emirates NBD expanded its sustainable finance offerings with innovative solutions, such as Sustainable Fixed Deposits and ESG-linked working-capital facilities for customers across the region. It also introduced the region’s first globally recognised Sustainability- Linked Loan bond Framework, fully aligned with the latest International Capital Market Association guidelines,'' H.H. noted.

‘’Our ESG Forward Journey outlines a comprehensive roadmap to enhance sustainable finance governance, achieve net zero emissions for key sectors, and reduce Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 30% from the 2023 baseline by 2030. We have also committed to provide USD 30 billion in sustainable finance and achieve 25% female representation in senior leadership by 2027.”

The General Assembly Meeting passed a number of resolutions including the approval of the Board’s proposal to distribute cash dividends for the year ended 31 December 2024 of AED 1 per ordinary share (100%), being AED 6,316,598,253 in total, to shareholders on the register of the Bank’s shareholders at the close of the trading on 6 March 2025. It also approved the report of the board of directors (‘the Board’) on the Bank’s activities and the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.