ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has achieved many important milestones in the legislative, health, economy, space and other key sectors during 2021, coinciding with the country's special Golden Jubilee celebrations.

In the following report the Emirates news Agency (WAM) is summing-up prominent achievements and decisions of the year.

Exceptional decisions and events - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system. Over 40 laws are included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the nation’s 50-year history.

- Approving new federal government cabinet and a new methodology for federal government work.

- The launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, with the participation of 192 countries.

- The UAE approved AED290 billion federal budget for five years until 2026.

- The launch of the Industrial Strategy "Operation 300bn" to empower and expand the industrial sector.

- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has expected growth of 2.1% in the overall real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022.

- The launch of the first international derivatives exchange in the world to trade futures contracts for Murban crude, produced by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

- Launching the "Projects of the 50", which constitutes a new cycle of strategic projects in the UAE for the next 50 years, and aims to establish a new phase of internal and external growth of the state in various economic sectors.

Health - The United Arab Emirates announced the commencement of the manufacturing of "Hayat-Vax" COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

- UAE announced opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries.

- Launching the world's first mobile medical centre for civil aviation medical services.

- The UAE leads the world in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate change and energy - The United Arab Emirates announced "UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative", a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

- The start of commercial operation of "Barakah", as the first Arab peaceful nuclear power plant.

- The United Arab Emirates hosted the first Regional Climate Dialogue.

- The United Arab Emirates connected the second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant to the national power grid.

- The UAE won the bid to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023, the world’s most important global climate conference.

- Announcing a mission to explore Venus and seven asteroids in the solar system.

- Announcing the Names of the second batch of Emirati astronauts, including Noura Al Matrooshi, the first Arab female astronaut.

A global and international presence - The UAE has won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council's 2022-2023 term.

- The UAE won membership of UN Human Rights Council for third time.

- The UAE has joined the Central American Integration System (SICA).

- Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), was honoured with the ‘Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021’ by Energy Intelligence.

- Razan Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZ Fund), was elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

- The UAE candidate Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi has won presidency of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for a four-year term.

Resolutions and legislations - Announcing the new working week system for the government sector and adopting working days from Monday to Friday.

- Issuance of the law establishing the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

- The UAE announced integrated path featuring regular, green and golden residency visas.

- Allowing granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialised talents and professionals.

- Establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

- Dubai government was announced as the first paperless government in the world.