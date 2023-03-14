Emirates News Agency, India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati discuss wide-ranging cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Prasar Bharati, India's state-owned public broadcaster, have agreed to intensify cooperation in wide-ranging areas.

This was discussed when Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, received Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, and an accompanying delegation, including Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, today at WAM headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al Rayssi commented, “As the historical partnership between the UAE and India is witnessing unprecedented progress in all sectors at the moment, the cooperation between the two state-owned media organisations will give a fillip to that momentum.”

He added, “Apart from exchanging credible and authentic news for audiences in both countries, our cooperation will further help strengthen centuries-old people-to-people relations as well.

”

Dwivedi said, “The UAE visit is my first official trip abroad as CEO of Prasar Bharati − an indication of the importance that we attach to our relationship with the UAE. In my meeting with Director-General of WAM, we have agreed to cooperate in areas such as joint production, content sharing, training in media and technology, and expanding the presence of Doordarshan [India's state television channel] in the UAE.”

Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian envoy, commented that, “With the rapidly expanding India-UAE partnership, it is important that the story of our friendship reaches the people of the two countries and the rest of the world. The visit of Prasar Bharati’s CEO would contribute immensely to achieving this objective.”

Senior executives and editors of WAM also attended the meeting that chalked out a concrete plan for cooperation between both the organisations.