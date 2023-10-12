Emirates News Agency participates in 11th Global Video Media Forum in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) The Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, emphasied on the importance of media cooperation in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative.

Al Rayssi made the statements in his speech before the 11th Global Video Media Forum, which was held in Beijing Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), where he noted the significnace of the media's role in national development and promoting tolerance and coexistence among all people worldwide.

Al Rayssi noted the cooperation agreements WAM has concluded with a wide range of Chinese media institutions, which he said are in favor of supporting the initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a Chinese government-led development strategy that aims to connect Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network of infrastructure projects, trade, and investment.

Al Rayssi said that the initiative plays an important role in supporting economic and cultural cooperation between countries, achieving economic growth, developing infrastructure, and achieving sustainable development.

He was joined by other speakers at the forum, including Shen Haixiong, Vice President of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of China Media Group, who confirmed that the Belt and Road Initiative has become a living reality thanks to the efforts of all participating countries over the past decade.

Sun Yi, Vice President of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, also spoke at the forum, stressing the important role of the media in promoting cooperation between China and other countries.

Ahmed Nadim, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, for his part, said that he will continue to develop the partnership with China Media Group through media cooperation along the Belt and Road for the benefit of the participating countries in the initiative.

At the conclusion of the event, China Media Group and media organisations in countries along the Belt and Road issued a Declaration on Joint Action to global media organizations.

The Declaration affirmed the importance of the roles of the media in promoting communication between peoples at all levels.