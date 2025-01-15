Emirates Nuclear Energy Company launches ENEC Consulting to support new civil nuclear energy projects globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Following on from the launch of a new brand identity by Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and plans to evolve into a global leader in clean energy solutions, the company has established ENEC Consulting, an advisory subsidiary created to support nations and organisations in developing peaceful nuclear energy programmes and associated infrastructure.

Leveraging more than 15 years of experience gained from the successful delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and the flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which commenced full-fleet operations in September 2024, ENEC Consulting will focus on supporting across the comprehensive development lifecycle of nuclear plants — from strategic advisory and project management to operational readiness and capacity building.

The launch of ENEC Consulting reflects ENEC’s commitment to sharing its proven success in nuclear project delivery to foster responsible nuclear energy growth worldwide.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “With the demand for clean baseload electricity skyrocketing, driven by heavy industry and energy intensive sectors including the data centres required for AI, the role of nuclear energy is ever clearer.

“Given the UAE’s proven ability to decarbonise its grid, resulting in the UAE adding more clean electricity per capita than any other nation globally in the past five years, with 75 per cent coming from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we stand ready to help other countries and organisations achieve energy security and sustainability. The creation of ENEC Consulting comes at a time of significant global momentum in the nuclear energy sector. We look forward to expanding our reach, partnering with the world’s best to drive a new wave of nuclear energy development.

”

Mohamed Al Braiki, General Manager of ENEC Consulting, said, “As more countries commit to tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, ENEC Consulting is ready to deliver expertise gained from the UAE’s journey in successfully developing the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, one of the world’s most efficient nuclear new builds.

“Barakah showcases that nuclear energy projects can be delivered on time, cost-efficiently, and in full compliance with national and international standards. Our mission at ENEC Consulting is to support nations and organisations seeking to integrate nuclear energy into their clean energy strategies. Leveraging our insights and experience, we aim to accelerate decarbonisation of power grids through the development of sustainable nuclear energy solutions worldwide.”

ENEC Consulting provides advisory services across project management, regulatory frameworks, financing models, and workforce development, all geared towards fostering robust and sustainable nuclear energy ecosystems. Additionally, the company will support new clients with establishing oversight mechanisms for safe and efficient project delivery, drawing on the UAE’s globally recognised standards in safety, security, and operational excellence.

The launch of ENEC Consulting seeks to build on ENEC’s strong relations with many established and emerging nuclear nations as part of the UAE’s support of the tripling nuclear declaration, a collaborative effort launched at COP28 in 2023, calling for a tripling of global nuclear capacity by 2050 to achieve Net Zero that is now supported by 31 countries and 14 international banks. This new venture aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to contribute to global decarbonisation efforts and to serve as a model for responsible and efficient nuclear energy development.