Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Russian TENEX Renew MoU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:45 PM

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding on exploring potential opportunities for collaboration in the field of nuclear fuel cycle management, with the TENEX, part of the Russian ROSATOM State Corporation Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding on exploring potential opportunities for collaboration in the field of nuclear fuel cycle management, with the TENEX, part of the Russian ROSATOM State Corporation Company.

The new MoU was signed during the 24th World Energy Congress at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, by Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, and Polgorodnik Sergey, Director-General of TENEX, in a ceremony attended by senior officials from both ENEC and TENEX.

The renewal represents an extension of the MoU signed by ENEC and TENEX in 2017, which established a framework for potential future cooperation in the field of innovative nuclear fuel cycle solutions, including the management and disposal of radioactive waste, and follows a recent visit by a delegation from ENEC to the Mining and Chemical Combine complex in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, organised by TENEX.

"We are delighted to renew this MoU with TENEX as we continue to develop the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program in line with the highest international standards of quality, safety, and security," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC. "TENEX has an excellent track record and decades of experience in nuclear fuel cycle management and we look forward to continuing to explore opportunities for collaboration in the coming months and years ahead."

The renewal of the memorandum comes within the framework of ENEC’s strategy of working with international companies based in countries with established nuclear energy programmes, and cooperating with responsible nations to benefit from the global cumulative experience of the nuclear energy industry.

ROSATOM State Corporation Company is a global supplier of uranium products with more than six decades of experience in innovative nuclear fuel cycle solutions.

