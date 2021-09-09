UrduPoint.com

Emirates Offers Even More Reasons To Visit Dubai And Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched its latest initiative under a global campaign to promote destination Dubai to people from all walks of life this winter season.

The airline’s Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal, launched this week across its global markets, will enable customers to save up to 20 percent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "Dubai truly has something for everyone and this winter, as our home city hosts Expo 2020, the excitement and range of attractions for visitors will ratchet up, including various once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

He added, "As Dubai’s home airline, Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai.

Last month, we announced that we’ll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period, and we introduced an innovative ‘mile a minute’ offer for our Skywards members. Today we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets. In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ product, a celebratory offer for the UAE’s 50th jubilee anniversary and more, so stay tuned."

Whether exploring Dubai solo, as a family, or reconnecting with family and friends, there has never been a better time to visit Dubai than this winter season. Emirates’ current special promotions.

