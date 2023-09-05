Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign MoU to advance oncology care in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Emirates Oncology Society (EOS) and Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve cancer care and advance oncology research in the UAE.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of scientific and educational information between EOS and Gilead Sciences, and will empower healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge to advance patient care. The collaboration will also focus on raising awareness of breast cancer, bladder cancer, and other types of cancer, in order to halt disease progression and improve outcomes.

Prof. Dr. Humaid Al-Shamsi President of the Emirates Oncology Society, said, "At EOS, we are dedicated to fostering effective collaboration with key stakeholders to provide the highest level of healthcare and deliver the best possible patient experience to society. By joining forces with Gilead Sciences, we aim to bolster our capabilities by harnessing their invaluable expertise and vast resources, so that together, we can champion patient care, propel research to new heights and deliver exceptional outcomes for cancer patients in the UAE.

Vitor Papao, General Manager of middle East at Gilead Sciences, commented, "By joining forces with Emirates Oncology Society, we are leveraging the capabilities of both our organisations to elevate patient care, improve patient outcomes, and further accelerate innovation in oncology in the UAE. Together with EOS, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of oncology patients and propel advancements in cancer treatments throughout the nation."

The partnership between Gilead Sciences and EOS focuses on education, research, awareness, and optimised treatment management. It includes the provision of comprehensive educational materials to guide audiences towards specialized healthcare professionals.