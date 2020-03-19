Emirates Palace deploys resources to support efforts to tackle coronavirus spread

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th March 2020 (WAM) - The management of the Emirates Palace Hotel is deploying its human and logistical resources, such as transport, cleaning and services, to support the measures being taken in cooperation with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

The management said this initiative was in line with its corporate social responsibility and its desire to support efforts to serve society.

The management said a number of employees had been trained to deal with the new measures and were ready to help teams deployed.