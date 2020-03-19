UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Palace Deploys Resources To Support Efforts To Tackle Coronavirus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Emirates Palace deploys resources to support efforts to tackle coronavirus spread

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th March 2020 (WAM) - The management of the Emirates Palace Hotel is deploying its human and logistical resources, such as transport, cleaning and services, to support the measures being taken in cooperation with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

The management said this initiative was in line with its corporate social responsibility and its desire to support efforts to serve society.

The management said a number of employees had been trained to deal with the new measures and were ready to help teams deployed.

Related Topics

Hotel Abu Dhabi March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

2 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

3 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.