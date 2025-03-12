Open Menu

Emirates, Parsys Design Pioneering New Telemedicine Station For Inflight Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates has joined forces with Parsys Telemedicine to introduce next generation equipment that will enable customers to receive high-quality, speedy medical care in the air. Emirates has invested more than US$2.4 million in co-designing the new equipment set with Parsys, which will be rolled out to 300 aircraft over the next few years.

The groundbreaking ‘telemedicine station’ has advanced features such as high-definition video conferencing, remote passenger assessment, secure data transmission and 12-Leads Telecardia ECG – enabling Emirates’ highly trained cabin crew to save lives in emergency situations.

Emirates has always invested in high quality medical equipment, but the new Parsys kit is the result of a yearlong collaboration between Emirates and Parsys to create a bespoke inflight tool that is more efficient and reliable, more connected, and ultimately safer for Emirates’ customers .

The best-in-class new system includes the Parsys Telemedicine Kit for Emirates and the Parsys Cloud.

The kit is an integrated, portable telemedicine station designed for cabin crew to gather important information and vital signs, which can then be transmitted to Emirates’ Ground Medical Support – a dedicated team of medical professionals who sit in Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai and are contactable 24/7. The kit includes several medical devices like a pulse oximeter, thermometer, blood pressure monitor, glucometer, and electrocardiogram (ECG). Emirates customers who need medical support onboard flights can now have their vital signs or readings automatically transmitted to the Medcapture device via Bluetooth, eliminating any need for cabin crew to take notes and relay information manually.

Linked to the Medcapture device is the Parsys Cloud, a cloud-based platform for Ground Medical Support to receive inflight data and to communicate with cabin crew. It is safe and reliable and ensures that customer data is handled in compliance with data protection regulations.

