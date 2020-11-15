Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen travel options in South Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Emirates Airline and FlySafair today announced an interline agreement, opening up connections for customers to selected routes on FlySafair’s network in South Africa.

Through the arrangement, Emirates and FlySafair plan to offer the ease of single-ticket travel and through tagging of baggage for travellers transferring from Emirates’ three gateways – Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George.

Customers can also take advantage of connecting to FlySafair’s points, without backtracking to their initial destination when catching their flight back to Dubai. Customers can book their travel with EK offices and travel agencies.

Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa, said, "We are pleased to begin our interline partnership with FlySafair.

Their network complements our South African presence, providing an array of connections for our customers, which makes this a natural partnership. Together, we will open up new travel opportunities, and more choice for customers wishing to travel domestically. We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship into the future."

Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, said, "Today, we are excited to announce the launch of our interline agreement with Emirates Airline. The superb service and vast route network that Emirates offers is world-renowned, and we are proud to have partnered with them in providing customers greater connectivity when travelling."

Emirates resumed its operations into Johannesburg and Cape Town on 1st October, and Durban on 8th October, and is presently operating 17 flights a week into South Africa.