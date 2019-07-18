UrduPoint.com
Emirates Partners With West Asian Football Federation Championship

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Emirates partners with West Asian Football Federation Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Emirates airline today announced an agreement which will see it as the Official Partner and Airline for the ninth edition of the West Asian Football Federation Championship, taking place in Erbil and Karbala, Iraq from 2nd - 14th August, 2019.

The deal demonstrates Emirates’ ongoing commitment to supporting football and connecting with fans across the region.

The West Asian Football Federation is one of the four regional governing bodies of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, and consists of nine member nations in Western Asia. This year, eight national teams including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen will be competing for the title.

Tariq Al Mutawa, Manager of Kuwait and Iraq for Emirates, said, "Our partnership with the West Asian Football Federation Championship is an opportunity to connect with football fans in Iraq and across the region who will be supporting their national teams.

As the most popular sport in the world, football continues to reach more fans each year and is the best platform to enable the Emirates brand to gain visibility and continue to grow in this region and beyond."

Emirates is also the Official Airline and Partner of the Asian Football Confederation, the governing body of Asian football, and has sponsorship rights to all its tournaments, including the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, and the AFC Challenge Cup, as well as a number of women’s and youth events.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will also be a milestone first staging of the event in Iraq and the first time in 30 years that Iraq hosts a regional event of this kind.

