Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss science and art in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Under the Patronage of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, the 6th edition of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress (EPSC), the specialised event in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery is set to take place from the 27th to 29th May, 2021, at the Intercontinental Festival City Dubai, UAE.

The three-day premier specialised hybrid event, running under the theme "Science and Art in the field of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery", aims to shed new light on the latest advances, trends, and key breakthroughs in this fast-evolving field, in the presence of the field’s most distinguished names.

This year, the Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress presents a comprehensive agenda featuring more than 80 scientific lectures on key topics such as face and neck, body contouring, breast surgery, general reconstructive, reconstructive and hand surgery, head and neck reconstructive surgery, live surgery, medicolegal and practice management, and much more, presented by over 75 of the most prominent Names in the field of plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery from 23 countries.

The lectures will be attended by 400 live attendees and 125 virtual attendees, who will get a chance to earn 23.25 Continuing Professional Development points and endorsements accredited by Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), while also gaining knowledge, upgrading their skills, and enhancing their clinical expertise in the various fields of plastic surgery.

Running parallel to the conference, the EPSC exhibition will witness the participation of more than 25 top brands and companies representing the plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery departments.

In addition, the exhibitors from various countries will also get an opportunity to understand the local market.

Commenting on the Hybrid format of EPSC 2021, Dr. Sanjay Parashar, Scientific Chairman of EPSS, said, "The industry is evolving every day as surgeons and practitioners around the world go about their jobs. Surgeons around the world are identifying new methods and techniques to perform surgeries and procedures. This is the key reason for us to hold EPSC, for an Intellectual exchange."

Dr. Vakis Kontoes, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon, Chairman of ISAPS Educational Council, said, "In my opinion, despite the new technological developments in our field, the most important breakthrough is the tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our procedures and maintaining very high standards, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected all sectors of our practice."

He added, "Hybrid meetings allow colleagues around the world, who cannot travel due to the existing restrictions of the pandemic, to maintain and enrich their knowledge by attending scientific meetings virtually."

The Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress is organised annually by the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS) under the umbrella of Emirates Medical Association and in collaboration with Congress Secretariat, INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding.