Emirates Policy Centre Academy Launched In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Centre, EPC, announced the launch of the Emirates Policy Centre academy, EPCA, during the opening of the 6th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, ADSD, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Al-Ketbi, said that the launch of new think-tank is part of the EPC's efforts to improve its programmes and outcomes. ''EPCA aims to provide training courses in the fields of policy analysis, building scenarios, and designing strategies for decision-makers by adopting state-of-the-art scientific methodologies,'' she added.

This year’s 6th edition of ADSD, she explained, aims to provide an accurate description of the global order in terms of the distribution of power and its various trends as well as the nature of the relationship between major global powers that compete over hegemony sometimes from different perspectives. It will offer a scientific analysis of the mechanisms of international order, explain the way this system influences actors and identifies their positions and roles, and how to predict the shifts in this system and behaviours of actors and the outcomes of the regional and global games.

